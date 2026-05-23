14-year-old killed after shooting in St. Pete, 16-year-old arrested: SPPD
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 14-year-old has been killed after being approached by three teens on Friday night.
What we know:
According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, around 6:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of 15th Avenue South, 14-year-old Gaige Santos-Brown was approached by three teenagers.
SPPD said shots were fired during the altercation, critically injuring Santos-Brown. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Detectives identified 16-year-old Kenneth Washington as one of the suspects in the shooting. Washington was arrested overnight and charged with felony murder and violation of supervised release.
Courtesy: St. Pete Police Department
What we don't know:
SPPD said detectives are still trying to identify two other suspects in the case.
SPPD is asking anyone with information to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or to submit a tip by texting "SPPD + your tip" to TIP411.
The Source: This article was written using information from the St. Pete Police Department.