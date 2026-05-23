14-year-old killed after shooting in St. Pete, 16-year-old arrested: SPPD

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The Brief A 14-year-old is dead after a shooting in St. Pete on Friday night. The St. Pete Police Department say a 16-year-old was arrested and charged with felony murder, among other charges. SPPD is still working to identify two other suspects.



A 14-year-old has been killed after being approached by three teens on Friday night.

What we know:

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, around 6:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of 15th Avenue South, 14-year-old Gaige Santos-Brown was approached by three teenagers.

SPPD said shots were fired during the altercation, critically injuring Santos-Brown. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives identified 16-year-old Kenneth Washington as one of the suspects in the shooting. Washington was arrested overnight and charged with felony murder and violation of supervised release.

Courtesy: St. Pete Police Department

What we don't know:

SPPD said detectives are still trying to identify two other suspects in the case.

SPPD is asking anyone with information to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or to submit a tip by texting "SPPD + your tip" to TIP411.