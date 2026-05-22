Julio Foolio murder: Alicia Andrews learns her fate in Florida rapper’s death

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The Brief Alicia Andrews has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the death of Jacksonville rapper, Julio Foolio, whose real name is Charles Jones. Andrews was found guilty of manslaughter back in October. The defense says it's planning on appealing the verdict.



Alicia Andrews, one of five suspects convicted in the shooting death of Florida rapper Julio Foolio, was sentenced on Friday.

Andrews, who was tried separately from the other four suspects, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, seven months after being convicted of manslaughter.

Julio Foolio murder

The backstory:

In June 2024, Julio Foolio, whose real name is Charles Jones, traveled to Tampa from Jacksonville to celebrate his birthday.

The Tampa Police Department said the 26-year-old rapper was hunted down and shot multiple times in the parking lot of a cluster of hotels near the University of South Florida on McKinley Drive.

Prior to the shooting, Jones posted on Instagram that he was in Tampa celebrating his birthday. He later posted that Saturday evening, claiming police kicked him out of an Airbnb, so he moved the party to a new location.

Prosecutors allege that all the defendants worked together to track Jones to two Tampa nightclubs before following him to a hotel near USF. That’s where multiple shots were fired. Surveillance video from the hotel shows Jones’ car trying to drive away. He died on the scene.

Investigators have said that the defendants are members of – or are affiliated with – two gangs that rival Jones’ gang.

According to the state, the shooters modified their rifles to ensure no rifle shell casings were left behind at the scene.

The state's case

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors said Andrews helped her then-boyfriend, Isaiah Chance, and the three other men track and stalk Jones as he moved between Tampa nightclubs. Because she wasn't part of her boyfriend's gang, detectives say the others had her use her cellphone and car to try to help them avoid detection.

MORE: Julio Foolio murder: Jurors find 4 men guilty of first-degree murder for killing Florida rapper

The four men charged alongside Andrews, Rashad Murphy, Davion Murphy, Sean Gathright, and Isaiah Chance, were found guilty in a separate trial of first-degree murder on Friday, May 8 and the jury recommended life in prison.

Sentencing Arguments

During Andrew's hearing, the state argued for the 15-year prison sentence, calling the facts of the case "egregious."

Meanwhile, her attorneys argued that Andrews was a relatively minor accomplice, compared to the four men's actions.

No new trial for Alicia Andrews

Andrew's attorneys argued that she should not be sentenced because, they say, she did not get a fair trial.

But Judge Kimberly Fernandez said after reviewing all the defense's arguments with respect to the errors of Judge Michelle Sisco, Fernandez would not have ruled any differently.

The defense did say they are appealing the verdict to seek a new trial, and asked for credit on time served.

What's next:

The four men who were found guilty of first-degree murder in the rapper's death are set to have a formal sentencing on June 22 at 1:30 p.m.