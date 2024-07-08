Florida biologists catch fish with unusual crooked spine

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Biologists caught an unusual find in Florida waters recently, a fish with a crooked spine.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute reported the unique find last week - a longnose gar - caught while conducting an electrofishing survey in Silver Glen Springs.

Photo courtesy: FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute

But this fish is different from most because of what FWC labeled a spinal injury, giving the fish a highly unusual shape. The gar measured at 2.7 feet long and weighed over 10.6 lbs with the prominent crooked spine.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

"Unlike the bull shark with a spinal deformity that we shared a few weeks ago, this fish likely got its interesting shape from a spinal injury at some point in its life," the institute posted on Facebook.

FWC did note that while the fish's look might be unusual, it presents no threat to humans, despite its razor-sharp teeth and armor-like scales.

READ: Treasure Island reports downtick in leftover trash from July 4 following personal fireworks ban

The longnose gar can grow to up to 5 to 6 feet in length and 40 lbs.