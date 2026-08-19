Florida cat declawing ban: Lawmaker plans to revive bill for 2027 session

The Brief A Florida lawmaker plans to revive legislation that would ban elective cat declawing in the state. Veterinarians say declawing involves amputating part of a cat’s toes, but there are cases when the procedure can be medically necessary. The proposed ban would not apply when declawing is needed to treat a medical condition.



A Florida lawmaker is preparing to revive legislation that would make elective cat declawing illegal, a move supported by local animal advocates who say there are other ways to manage a cat’s claws.

Florida lawmaker targets cat declawing

What we know:

Florida State Rep. Rob Long plans to reintroduce a bill during the 2027 legislative session that would ban elective cat declawing. Another legislator previously proposed similar legislation in 2020.

He said he has seen behavioral problems in cats after they have been declawed, including changes in litter box use and increased biting. The proposed legislation would not prohibit declawing when it is medically necessary.

Medical exemptions and surgery facts

The backstory:

Dr. Ellen Beurkett, an emergency veterinarian at Beacon Emergency Veterinary Hospital, said there is a common misconception about what the procedure actually involves.

"Declawing actually [is] the amputation of the last digit of the paw," Beurkett said.

She said there are medical circumstances when removing part of a cat’s toe may be necessary, including severe infection, cancer or a non-healing fracture.

Rescue advocates urge safer alternatives

What they're saying:

Heydi Acuna, the founder and director of Mercy Full Project, supports banning elective declawing. Acuna said her rescue automatically denies adoption applications from people who believe declawing is acceptable.

She said concerns about cats scratching furniture or people should not be a reason to declaw them. Instead, Acuna recommends alternatives such as scratching toys, regular nail trimming and adopting cats in pairs.

How states rank on declawing

By the numbers:

Six states and Washington, D.C., have already enacted laws banning elective cat declawing, according to Long.

He said, "New York, Maryland, Virginia, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and most recently California and D.C. have all banned prohibited non-medical declawing."

Community rescue needs foster homes

What you can do:

Mercy Full Project typically has between 80 and 120 cats in its rescue at any given time. The rescue is currently seeking foster homes. For the remainder of August, cat and kitten adoption fees are waived. To learn more, click here.

Next steps for the bill

What's next:

Long plans to revive the legislation during Florida’s 2027 state legislative session. Advocates and lawmakers will continue gathering public and professional support leading up to the session.