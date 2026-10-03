Spring Hill deputy-involved shooting: Convicted felon shot after opening fire

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The Brief Deputies shot a suspect following a domestic disturbance call in Spring Hill. The suspect, a convicted felon, allegedly threatened a young girl before firing at law enforcement. No deputies or community members were injured during the shooting.



Deputies shot a suspect who opened fire on law enforcement Saturday following a domestic threat incident in Spring Hill, according to Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis.

Hernando police investigation

What we know:

Deputies said they responded around 2:30 p.m. Saturday to a domestic-related incident shooting along U.S. 19 in Spring Hill, just south of Applegate Drive.

HCSO said the call indicated the suspect, a registered sex offender and convicted felon, threatened a girl under 10 years old.

Authorities noted the suspect has a history of battery and violence toward law enforcement. After making threats, the man left the residence, potentially armed, according to deputies.

Because the suspect made violent threats and is legally prohibited from possessing firearms as a convicted felon, investigators established probable cause for domestic assault and battery.

Pursuit and confrontation

Timeline:

Shortly before 8 p.m., the sheriff said a deputy spotted the suspect's vehicle near Hunters Lake Road and Lori Drive. Officials state when the suspect noticed the deputy, he began to head north along Lori Drive.

As the deputy pulled up behind him, HCSO said the suspect jumped out and opened fire on the patrol vehicle. The deputy avoided injury by leaning his seat back and reversing a few yards away, according to officials.

The sheriff's office said at the same time, additional deputies arrived at the scene and engaged the suspect who was shooting randomly. HCSO noted two deputies returned fire, striking the suspect.

The sheriff's office said the suspect sustained gunshot wounds, but his condition has not been released.

Investigation and administrative leave

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the suspect's identity or current medical status. It remains unknown whether the suspect fired any self-inflicted shots during the shootout, according to deputies.

No deputies were injured and officials confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the public. Per standard policy, the two deputies who fired their weapons have been placed on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues.

The sheriff's office said a car in a nearby parking lot was shot, and the window was impacted.