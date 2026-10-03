Rays beat Yankees 1–0 in first playoff game at Tropicana Field since Hurricane Milton

The Brief Playoff baseball returned to Tropicana Field Saturday as the Tampa Bay Rays hosted the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. The sold-out crowd included Rays and Yankees fans from across the country. It was the first playoff game at the Trop since Hurricane Milton damaged the building nearly two years ago.



The Tampa Bay Rays defeated the New York Yankees 1–0 Saturday night, bringing October baseball back to Tropicana Field nearly two years after Hurricane Milton left the future of the stadium and the Rays' home games uncertain.

Supporters of both teams sold out the stadium.

Playoff baseball returns

The backstory:

The Rays returned to the Trop for their first home playoff game since the stadium underwent more than a year of repairs following Hurricane Milton.

Fans said being back for postseason baseball made the night especially meaningful.

Tim Smith, who traveled from New Port Richey with his family, said attending Rays games has become a family tradition.

"We try to make it a family event every time we come out," Smith said.

The Yankees also had plenty of support inside the stadium.

Billy Morash and Stephan Lattanzio traveled from Port St. Lucie with their sons for the game. "We grew up together, and then these are our boys now, so we're excited," Morash said.

Lattanzio added, "Now the kids are growing up together. They're coming to the game, so it's exciting."

Fans fill stadium

What they're saying:

The rivalry was evident throughout the night, with fans from both sides cheering on their teams.

Some Rays fans even took the opportunity to poke fun at the visiting Yankees supporters.

The game also marked the first time the Yankees and Rays played a playoff game at Tropicana Field.

Series continues Monday

What's next:

The American League Division Series continues Monday night at the Trop.

Game 2 is scheduled for an 8 p.m. first pitch.