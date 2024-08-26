Florida could see lowest gas prices on Labor Day weekend since 2021: AAA

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Floridians who plan to hit the road on Labor Day weekend may notice gas prices are a bit cheaper this year.

The average price of gas per gallon in Florida on Sunday was $3.29, which is the lowest daily average price in two months, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

"Low oil prices have kept pump prices in check," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Floridians planning to hit the road for Labor Day weekend are likely to find the lowest gas prices for the holiday weekend in three years."

AAA says the state average jumped eight cents early last week, then fell back down nine cents by the weekend.

READ: Waiting for mortgage rates to fall? Why experts say it won't make a difference

In 2023, Floridians paid $3.68 per gallon on Labor Day and $3.52 during the 2022 holiday weekend. In 2021, the average price of gas was $3.02 per gallon during Labor Day weekend in the Sunshine State.

AAA suggests saving on the price of gas by:

Combining errands to limit driving time.

Shopping around for the best gas prices in your community.

Paying with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Removing excess weigh t in vehicles. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Driving conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

To check the daily averages in Florida and in specific metro areas, click here.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: