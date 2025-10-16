Florida DOGE committee slams Manatee County Commission for overspending

The Brief A Florida DOGE audit claims Manatee County overspent $112 million. The committee calls the county’s overspending the worst it has seen so far. CFO Officer Blaise Ingoglia says the county’s general fund has grown 69% in five years, fueled by property tax collections.



Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia slammed Manatee County government on Thursday, saying it’s spending too much and overtaxing its citizens.

When it comes to excessive spending, Ingoglia said Manatee County was the worst of the seven counties and cities audited so far by the DOGE committee.

"Wasteful, excessive spending knows no partisan bounds," he said.

By the numbers:

Ingoglia said the committee’s audit of Manatee County’s finances took inflation and population growth into account and found the county spent $112 million more than it reasonably should have.

Ingoglia did not reveal the specific areas where overspending occurred. Those details will be released later. But he noted the county’s general fund, funded by property taxes, increased by $269 million over the last five years. That’s a 69% increase – and the largest the committee has seen so far.

What they're saying:

Ingoglia says that money should be in the hands of taxpayers. Instead, he said the county has expanded its payroll by more than 472 new employees.

"This means they are growing government, they are hiring librarians, clerks, and expanding government at a rate that is unprecedented in this area," he said.

Ingoglia left the county and the commissioners this piece of advice: "You have to go in there and start thinking like it’s not their money. It’s somebody else’s money. It’s unfortunate they campaign one way and govern another way when they get there. They need to take care and be a better steward of your property taxes."

The county responds:

The county responded to the criticism late Thursday afternoon by releasing a statement that said:

"We were not previously aware of the details released by the Chief Financial Officer today, but we welcome the opportunity to review the findings and better understand the analysis."

The statement also said it has created a citizen-led government efficiency liaison committee which will look further into the findings.