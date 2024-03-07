Florida driver critically injured in fiery wrong-way crash that closed portion of Selmon Expressway Connector

A man is in critical condition following a crash on the Selmon Expressway Connector south of I-4 on Thursday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a man in a 2018 Dodge pickup truck was traveling northbound on the Selmon Expressway Connector shortly before 9 a.m. when he made a U-turn near the toll gantry and began driving southbound in the northbound lanes before crashing into a concrete barrier wall.

Troopers say the truck split in half and caught fire upon impact.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The northbound lanes of the Selmon Expressway Connector will be closed for an extended period of time, and drivers are asked to use other northbound routes from the Selmon Expressway.

