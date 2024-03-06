Missing swimmer search: Rescue efforts underway off Indian Shores

Authorities are searching for a swimmer who disappeared off Indian Shores on Wednesday morning.

According to Pinellas Suncoast Fire Rescue, a group had been swimming in the Gulf and one was reported missing shortly after 9 a.m.

Pinellas Suncoast Fire Rescue Chief Jeffrey Davidson said Pinellas Suncoast Fire Rescue along with Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Madeira Beach Fire Rescue and St. Petersburg Fire Rescue immediately launched marine vessels to locate the missing swimmer.

Davidson said the water was choppy on Wednesday morning and rip currents were visible. He added that conditions improved as the day went on.

Aerial view of rescue crews searching for a missing swimmer off Indian Shores.

"There was one from the group in the water," Davidson said. "We had visual on that person. Some other people thought they had a visual on the other person, but the seas were so rough and there are so many buoys out there, it was hard to distinguish if it was an actual person. They were a couple of hundred yards off the coast."

According to Davidson, those searching for the swimmer are looking at the currents, the conditions, and the winds to work with the Coast Guard on estimating where the person could be located.

Then they will do specific search patterns to try to locate the missing swimmer.

Authorities say the conditions were choppy in the Gulf on Wednesday morning.

Davidson said as of noon on Wednesday rescue crews were still conducting a search and rescue operation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

