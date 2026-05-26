Florida father accused of speeding 102 mph with unrestrained child in vehicle

The Brief A Florida father speeding down State Road 82 was arrested Saturday after a deputy said he clocked him driving more than 100 mph with an unrestrained child. Lee County deputies stated the man was traveling 102 mph in a 55 mph zone while heading home from a pool party. The driver admitted to drinking but refused a breathalyzer test, leading to multiple criminal charges.



A Florida father was arrested after deputies said he was speeding more than 100 mph with children in the car on Saturday.

Lee County traffic stop

What we know:

Video shows Jorge Garcia being pulled over by a deputy with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office around 6:30 p.m.

The deputy can be heard admonishing the driver for allegedly going 102 mph in a 55 mph zone with a three-year-old child in the backseat.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Garcia’s 3-year-old child was in the backseat and was not properly restrained.

Jorge Garcia told deputies he was heading home when he was pulled over and that he had been drinking a little bit but refused a breathalyzer. Image is courtesy of the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

When the deputy asked where he was going so fast, the driver replied that he wasn’t going fast and that he was just trying to go home.

However, the deputy said he clocked Garcia traveling 102 mph down State Road 82.

Garcia told deputies he was returning home from a pool party.

Driver alcohol testing

What we don't know:

The deputy can be heard in bodycam video asking Garcia if he had been drinking and he said a little bit, but would not elaborate and said he would not submit to a breathalyzer test.

Jorge Garcia is accused of traveling more than 100 mph with an unrestrained child in the vehicle. Image is courtesy of the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Charges filed

Dig deeper:

Garcia was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle over 100 mph, refusal to submit to DUI testing, and DUI with a person under 18 in the vehicle.