Man accused of robbing St. Pete gas station at gunpoint arrested

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The Brief A man is facing charges after police say he held up a St. Petersburg gas station at gunpoint last week. St. Petersburg police tracked down the armed suspect at a local hotel using a combination of tracking drones and K9 units. Investigators arrested the suspect and reportedly uncovered the stolen money along with the firearm used during the crime.



St. Petersburg police arrested a 35-year-old man who is accused of robbing a gas station at gunpoint last week.

St. Petersburg gas station robbery

What we know:

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, 35-year-old Samuel Greenberg walked into the BP Gas Station at 4125 16th St. N.

Police say he pointed a gun at a victim and demanded money from the cash register.

Detectives later identified Greenberg and confirmed he was staying at a hotel on Gandy Boulevard. Police deployed K9 officers and drones to find him, ultimately taking him into custody. During the arrest, officers said they found the cash and the gun used during the holdup.

What we don't know:

The St. Petersburg Police Department has not released information regarding whether Greenberg is suspected in any other area holdups.

Authorities also did not specify the exact amount of money recovered during the arrest or if anyone else helped him hide at the hotel.

Suspect charged

Dig deeper:

Greenberg was formally booked into jail following the tracking operation.

Police records show he is being charged with robbery with a deadly weapon.