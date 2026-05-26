Man accused of robbing St. Pete gas station at gunpoint arrested
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police arrested a 35-year-old man who is accused of robbing a gas station at gunpoint last week.
St. Petersburg gas station robbery
What we know:
According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, 35-year-old Samuel Greenberg walked into the BP Gas Station at 4125 16th St. N.
Police say he pointed a gun at a victim and demanded money from the cash register.
Detectives later identified Greenberg and confirmed he was staying at a hotel on Gandy Boulevard. Police deployed K9 officers and drones to find him, ultimately taking him into custody. During the arrest, officers said they found the cash and the gun used during the holdup.
What we don't know:
The St. Petersburg Police Department has not released information regarding whether Greenberg is suspected in any other area holdups.
Authorities also did not specify the exact amount of money recovered during the arrest or if anyone else helped him hide at the hotel.
Suspect charged
Dig deeper:
Greenberg was formally booked into jail following the tracking operation.
Police records show he is being charged with robbery with a deadly weapon.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the St. Petersburg Police Department, who explained how we got it through an official investigation update detailing the suspect's arrest, the tools used to track him, and the items recovered.