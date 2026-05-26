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Deadly Howard Frankland Bridge crash snarls rush hour traffic

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Published  May 26, 2026 7:37 AM EDT
Tampa
FOX 13 News
article

A fatal crash closed two lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge on Tuesday morning. 

The Brief

    • A fatal Howard Frankland Bridge crash tied up westbound rush hour traffic heading into Pinellas County on Tuesday morning.
    • The early morning collision blocked two travel lanes shortly after 4:30 a.m., causing severe regional delays.
    • Travelers looking to avoid the massive traffic backup can use alternative local roadways to navigate around the scene.

TAMPA, Fla. - A deadly crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge backed up traffic during rush hour on Tuesday morning. 

Deadly crash on Howard Frankland Bridge

What we know:

The crash happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes, heading toward Pinellas County.

Two lanes of traffic were blocked due to the crash. 

Limited crash details

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved. 

Officials have not said when the lanes will reopen. 

Seek alternative routes

What you can do:

Drivers heading toward Pinellas County can take the Grandy Bridge or the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.  

The Source: Information in this article came from the Florida Highway Patrol and FOX 13 traffic reports. 

Tampa