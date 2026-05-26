Deadly Howard Frankland Bridge crash snarls rush hour traffic
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TAMPA, Fla. - A deadly crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge backed up traffic during rush hour on Tuesday morning.
Deadly crash on Howard Frankland Bridge
What we know:
The crash happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes, heading toward Pinellas County.
Two lanes of traffic were blocked due to the crash.
Limited crash details
What we don't know:
It is unclear what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.
Officials have not said when the lanes will reopen.
Seek alternative routes
What you can do:
Drivers heading toward Pinellas County can take the Grandy Bridge or the Courtney Campbell Causeway.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Florida Highway Patrol and FOX 13 traffic reports.