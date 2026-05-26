Deadly Howard Frankland Bridge crash snarls rush hour traffic

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The Brief A fatal Howard Frankland Bridge crash tied up westbound rush hour traffic heading into Pinellas County on Tuesday morning. The early morning collision blocked two travel lanes shortly after 4:30 a.m., causing severe regional delays. Travelers looking to avoid the massive traffic backup can use alternative local roadways to navigate around the scene.



A deadly crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge backed up traffic during rush hour on Tuesday morning.

Deadly crash on Howard Frankland Bridge

What we know:

The crash happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes, heading toward Pinellas County.

Two lanes of traffic were blocked due to the crash.

Limited crash details

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

Officials have not said when the lanes will reopen.

Seek alternative routes

What you can do:

Drivers heading toward Pinellas County can take the Grandy Bridge or the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.