USF Sarasota-Manatee campus would transfer to New College of Florida under state budget deal proposal

The Brief State lawmakers have agreed to transfer the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus to New College of Florida as part of the state budget deal. Current USF Sarasota-Manatee students would remain USF students through a teach-out process for up to four years under the proposal. University leaders and board members say unanswered questions remain, including concerns about debt, academic programs and the future of faculty, staff and students.



A major change to higher education in the Sarasota-Manatee region is one step closer to reality after state lawmakers reached an agreement to transfer the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus to New College of Florida. The proposal, backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis for the past two years, is included in the state budget and would take effect in July if approved.

USF Sarasota-Manatee campus could close

By the numbers:

The agreement would dissolve the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus and transfer its 32-acre property, including recently built student housing and laboratory facilities, to New College by Oct. 30.

Under the proposal, students enrolled at USF Sarasota-Manatee before July 1 would receive priority access to classroom space and continue as USF students through a teach-out process lasting up to four years. After that, USF academic programs on the campus would be phased out.

The campus currently serves more than 2,000 students, while New College enrolls roughly 900 students.

Financial concerns

What they're saying:

USF Sarasota-Manatee Board Vice Chair Dr. Anila Jain said the campus has built a reputation for academic excellence and has become a source of pride for students and alumni.

Jain said she is particularly concerned about the financial obligations tied to the transfer, including what she described as a monthly debt payment of approximately $166,000 that New College would assume.

"They're [New College] also financially constrained right now. So what happens down the road if they cannot meet those obligations, and they say, ‘Oh, it'll come back to USF,’ but the damage has been done. You know, the students have either gone somewhere else [or] have gone to the community college," Jain said.

Academic program questions

Jain also questioned what would happen to specialized programs currently offered through USF Sarasota-Manatee, including nursing, hospitality and accounting programs that are not offered at New College.

"It's a top-notch education with [a] great faculty that are renowned all over the world," Jain said.

USF Sarasota-Manatee board member Bill Mariotti, the campus's largest donor, said he worries about the impact the transition could have on students, employees and the broader community.

"It's hard on the employees, the teachers, professors, the staff, everyone that's employed at USF," Mariotti said.

Campus Chancellor Dr. Karen Holbrook called the proposal "extremely sad," saying the campus has played an important role in the region and in her career.

Impact of transition

Why you should care:

The proposed transfer could reshape higher education opportunities in the Sarasota-Manatee area. Students, faculty and staff face uncertainty about the future of academic programs, employment and campus operations as state leaders consider the transition.

The plan also raises questions about how New College would absorb the campus's facilities, financial obligations and student population.

Reshaping higher education

What's next:

The proposal is included in the state budget agreement, but it is not final. Gov. DeSantis must still sign the budget before the transfer can move forward.

Representatives from both universities were contacted for comment, but no responses were received before this FOX 13 publication.