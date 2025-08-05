Florida to further restrict purchases using SNAP benefits. Here's what will change

The Brief Starting in 2026, Florida SNAP will not be allowed to be used in Florida to purchase certain items. The items include soda, energy drinks, candy and prepared desserts. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced his plan to allow states to apply for waivers earlier this year.



Florida is among a dozen states that have been approved to enact further restrictions on what can be purchased using SNAP benefits.

The backstory:

Earlier this year, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said states will now be allowed to ban people from using SNAP benefits – better known as food stamps – to pay for sodas.

The move came after some states fought for years to stop SNAP from paying for things like sugary sodas and candy.

Now, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is allowing individual states to apply for waivers to expand limitations on non-nutritious food.

Kennedy and other proponents of the waivers say they will incentivize Americans to eat healthier.

Dig deeper:

Certain items – including controlled substances like alcohol, tobacco, and CBD products – are already prohibited, along with prepared or hot food, vitamins or supplements, and any non-food items.

Beginning in January 2026, SNAP will not be allowed to be used in Florida to purchase:

Soda

Energy drinks

Candy

Prepared desserts

By the numbers:

This year, SNAP has served an average of 42 million Americans each month with about $188 in benefits per person.

