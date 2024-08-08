Florida gator Jawlene 'in great health' nearly a year after rescue

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Almost a year after she was found and rescued in Orlando, an alligator with no upper jaw now called ‘Jawlene’ is improving in condition at Gatorland in Orlando.

In August 2023, Jawlene stole the hearts - and fascination - of people across the country when she was found near an Orlando boat ramp and photographed with a missing upper jaw.

A trapper with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission caught the little gator and brought her to Gatorland for gator experts to take care of her. There, they gave her her adorable moniker - Jawlene, in honor of the legendary Dolly Parton song, ‘Jolene.’

Now, Gatorland is sharing an update on her health about a year into taking care of her.

On Wednesday, the theme park and wildlife preserve posted on Facebook that they are ‘ecstatic to report’ that she is gaining weight and is in great health.

They said they've spent months nursing her back to health with regular checkups from their veterinarian and provided her with vitamins and medication to improve her health.

"Jawlene is a testament to the strength and resilience of the American Alligator," Gatorland wrote in the post. "She is a real American treasure, just like Dolly Parton who sings the song that was the inspiration for Jawlene's name."