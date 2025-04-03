Inside a Blue Angels flight: FOX 13’s Allie Corey soars above Sun n’ Fun Expo in Lakeland

The Brief FOX 13’s Allie Corey got to take a ride on Wednesday on Blue Angel #7 high above the skies of the Tampa Bay area. USMC Major Scott Laux led the charge on timing and set-up for take-off, refueling and safety checks ahead of the flight. The Sun n’ Fun expo continues through the weekend in Lakeland with Blue Angels shows and other flight displays for spectators.



The 51st Sun n' Fun expo in Lakeland is where the legendary U.S. Navy Blue Angels will awe thousands of spectators with their daring aerial shows. Before they got into formation, FOX 13’s Allie Corey got to take a ride on Wednesday on Blue Angel #7 high above the skies of the Tampa Bay area.

Before the flight

The day started with an all-hands-on-deck meeting with Major Scott Laux, USMC, leading the charge on timing and set-up for take-off, refueling and safety checks.

Dig deeper:

Maj. Laux is the pilot of Blue Angel #7, which is a two-seat FA-18 Super Hornet that handles the passenger flights and does a lot of the PR for the Blue Angels. Maj. Laux is also the narrator during the shows, giving spectators an understanding of what they’re seeing in the air.

The Blue Angels usually provide two rides to civilians. A member of the media to help promote their mission and a member of the community who has shown exemplary commitment to bettering lives. That rider this year, known as the Key Influencer, was Stacy Campbell-Domineck, the president and CEO of CareerSource Polk.

Big picture view:

Both riders went through safety training with the #7 Crew Chief, Cody Farrell. Farrell taught the women how to clench their muscles just before maneuvers where they would pull 7 G’s. They also practiced the hick maneuver, which is a type of breathing method pilots use during sharp turns of pull-outs. During these maneuvers, pilots experience high G-forces and blood can pool in the lower body, potentially leading to the loss of consciousness.

Corey asked Maj. Laux what the number one thing people say when they get back on land is.

Pictured: FOX 13's Allie Corey.

"Curse words and, ‘oh my goodness,’ those are probably the top two," Maj. Laux laughed. "Honestly, a lot of people are at a loss for words. You are mentally overwhelmed and physically overwhelmed after these rides."

Maj. Laux – call sign ‘Goldie’ – explained what will happen during the flight with Corey.

"We will pull 7.5 G's. We’ll attempt to go just below the trans-sonic region, so that will be roughly 650-700 miles an hour. I promise you’re in good hands. I’ll take care of you, and I’ll talk to you through the anti-G's straining maneuvers and everything else," explained Maj. Laux.

Pictured: FOX 13's Allie Corey.

With over 1,300 flight hours and 169 aircraft carrier arrested landings, Corey was at ease with Maj. Scott Laux at the helm.

Taking off with the Blue Angels

After all the buildup and butterflies before taking off, they did a loop, a rollover, a fly-by 650 miles per hour and what’s called a sneak two vertical, pulling 7.4 G's, on the flight. After an hour of twists and turns in the blue skies high over Lakeland, they landed.

What they're saying:

"The respect I had for these elite pilots has multiplied tenfold," Corey said. "They truly are another caliber of human. The skill and bravery it takes to fly these jets is something you don’t fully comprehend until you experience what it’s like flying in them. They are the best of the best in the world."

What you can do:

The Sun n’ Fun expo continues through the weekend with Blue Angels shows and other flight displays for spectators.

The Source: This story is a first-hand account of FOX 13's Allie Corey's experience flying with the Blue Angels on Wednesday, April 2.

