Ringling College 2D animation degree program launching in Sarasota

The Brief Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota is expanding its program by adding a new 2D character animation major. Students will create artwork on historic animation desks donated by Walt Disney Feature Animation Florida. The major launches in the fall of 2027 to prepare graduates for studio and independent careers.



Ringling College of Art and Design is expanding its animation program in Sarasota by launching a dedicated 2D character animation degree.

The initiative aims to equip students with traditional hand-drawn skills for major Hollywood studios and independent productions.

Sarasota college animation expansion

The backstory:

Sixty-six Ringling College of Art and Design computer animation graduates contributed to last year's Oscar-nominated films. Now, the school is going old-school by adding 2D character animation to its official curriculum.

The revival comes as hand-drawn animation experiences a major resurgence across independent projects and anime.

"From Fantasia 2000 to DarkWing Duck and Mulan, everything you see on this wall is part of 2D animation. And 2D animation is making a resurgence through independent animation and even anima, and it’s caught the attention of Ringling College of Art and Design," faculty observed.

Hand-drawn character animation magic

What they're saying:

Faculty member Tammy Zeitler built her career in 2D animation working with Warner Brothers and Disney. Her portfolio includes animating "Tiny Toon Adventures," "Animaniacs," "Space Jam," "Curious George," and "Lilo & Stitch."

Zeitler believes hand-drawn art holds a unique power over audiences.

"2D is magic. I tell my students all the time that bouncing ball is just lines and drawings, but it just made you laugh. They’re just lines. They’re just drawings, but it’s magical," Zeitler said.

She added that the medium gives artists creative independence.

"The artists have a bit more control. They get to do their own. They get to make their own characters. They get to find their own audience, and then studios come to them to come and get it. This is incredible. It’s a dream come true," Zeitler said.

Historic Disney desks donated

Local perspective:

Students enrolled in the new program will train on physical animation desks donated by Walt Disney Feature Animation Florida. Artists previously used these exact desks to bring classic animated films like "Mulan," "Tarzan," "Lilo & Stitch," and "Brother Bear" to life.

Alumni success in animation

Big picture view:

Department head Paul Downs emphasized that graduates are already making significant marks in the industry.

"We already have a large number of our alumni already working on 2D productions and they have been for years. Sometimes they go on to create their own 2D shows. Echo Wu, who was a graduate from 2016, went on to create Jentry Child vs. the Underworld for Netflix and was able to win several Emmys doing that," Downs said.

Graduates with the new 2D character animation degree will possess the full skill set to work at major studios, build freelance careers, or launch creator-owned indie productions.

Degree program launches 2027

What's next:

The 2D animation major will officially be offered starting in the fall of 2027. School leaders report high interest, with students already signing up for the upcoming major.