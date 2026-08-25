Bok Tower Gardens competes in global giant waterlily weigh-off

The Brief Bok Tower Gardens in Polk County set a new waterlily record by supporting 285.7 pounds on a single leaf. The Florida attraction is entering the massive leaf into a global contest involving more than 70 parks and botanical gardens. Contest officials will announce the global winners of the annual botanical weigh-off challenge on Friday.



A central Florida botanical garden shattered its own record after growing a massive Victoria waterlily leaf capable of supporting nearly 286 pounds.

Polk County waterlily record set

What we know:

Horticulture teams at Bok Tower Gardens loaded gym weights onto a Victoria waterlily pad until it set a new record of 285.7 pounds. The giant pad easily surpassed the garden's prior benchmark of 183 pounds.

The achievement enters the garden into the International "Weigh-Off" challenge, a friendly global competition organized by Denver Botanic Gardens that began in 2023. More than 70 zoos, parks, and botanical centers around the world are competing for top honors this year.

"It's a really wonderful collaboration because gardens of all sizes can participate, and it really provides all of us with exposure to crowds and people who may not be aware of us," said Brendan Huggins, the director of horticulture at Bok Tower Gardens.

Florida climate helps leaves grow

The backstory:

Nursery manager Debbie Franco grew the giant lily from a pea-sized seed over four months into a leaf spanning 74 inches across. She credited Florida's abundant sunshine, high humidity, and deep pond waters for giving the plants a distinct growing edge.

"They're just beautiful. They bring a lot of visitors. People are always inspired to come here and see the waterlilies. It's always surprising for people to see they're real. Up close, they're almost Jurassic-looking," Franco said.

Franco explained that air trapped inside the plant's unique vascular structure gives the pad built-in buoyancy, while the outer surface feels almost leathery to the touch.

Global title winner named Friday

What we don't know:

Judges have not yet announced whether the Florida garden will secure the top global title across all participating international sites. Official winners across several categories, including the Lightweight Competition and Fan Favorite, will be revealed on Friday.

The overall heavyweight winner takes home a championship belt, a trophy, and annual bragging rights. Beyond the awards, staff members noted that the lighthearted contest gives workers a fun break from daily routines.

"The folks participating in it, whether they're in the water or on the land, they're having a lot of fun doing it, and I think that's what it comes down to. I think this allows our staff to break out of their regular responsibilities and have an opportunity to do something enjoyable and something they can do together," staff said.