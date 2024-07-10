Florida K-9 dies after suffering heat-related episode while chasing suspect

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its beloved K-9s.

The agency recently announced that K-9 Archer passed away days after he suffered a heat episode while helping to capture a criminal who ran away from deputies.

Video: Bradenton police break window to rescue crying, distressed dog from hot car

According to Sheriff David Harper, K-9 Archer was initially seen by a county vet. He was then taken to a Tallahassee vet by ambulance and a deputy escort for emergency medical treatment.

K-9 Archer, who was in critical condition, was later taken to UF Small Animal Hospital in Gainesville.

K-9 Archer died after suffering a heat-related episode while chasing a suspect. Image is courtesy of the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

While in Gainesville, he stayed in the intensive care unit and received several plasma transfusions.

MCSO stated that K-9 Archer passed away surrounded by his handler, fellow members of the K-9 unit, and medical staff.

READ: Trio accused of trying to sell distressed puppies on hot Florida beach

"K9 Archer honorably fulfilled his duty by protecting our citizens, our communities, and our deputies without fear or hesitation," Sheriff Harper announced in a Facebook post. "We are very grateful for all thoughts, prayers, and support received during this most difficult time. We are equally thankful for all of the veterinary medical professionals who went above and beyond in providing care and treatment. K9 Archer will remain in our hearts forever and never to be forgotten. Rest easy our protector, we will continue to hold the line in your honor."

Arrangements for K-9 Archer will be announced at a later date.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter