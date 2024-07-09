Video: Bradenton police break window to rescue crying, distressed dog from hot car

A dog is in the custody of animal services after Bradenton police rescued it from a hot car on Monday.

Officers responding to reports of a dog locked inside a vehicle said they found the canine trapped inside a car that wasn’t running with the windows cracked less than half an inch.

According to the Bradenton Police Department, the dog appeared to be distressed and crying.

Bradenton police smashed a window to rescue a dog from a hot car. Image is courtesy of the Bradenton Police Department.

Bodycam video shows an officer breaking the front passenger window to free the animal.

Sgt. Bordin can be heard saying, "I know buddy - I'm gonna get you out of there."

Police say it was 90 degrees outside when they rescued the dog. Image is courtesy of the Bradenton Police Department.

The officer said he thought the dog would die or be seriously harmed if she was left inside the car.

It was 90 degrees outside when the dog was rescued, but the temperature inside a vehicle can be much higher.

Police say the dog drank 1 liter of water before being taken to be checked out by a vet. Image is courtesy of the Bradenton Police Department.

Officers say the dog downed a liter of water before she was taken for a checkup.

The dog’s owner was located, but the dog was placed in animal services and will remain there while the investigation continues, according to BPD.

