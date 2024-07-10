Florida Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez reveals state budget plans to help veterans

Florida Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez held a press conference on Wednesday at Veterans Memorial Park where she discussed budget plans to aid veterans in the state with more than $80 million.

According to Nuñez, $10 million will be used in the construction of Florida's ninth veteran nursing home, making Florida the No. 1 state in the country in terms of state-run nursing homes.

"This ninth nursing home will create one-of-a-kind care services. That will be really a gold star in terms of the model of what it will be offering the veterans," said Nuñez during the press conference.

The plan also aims to use $2 million to assist veterans in finding jobs and another $4 million for the maintenance of long-term care facilities.

"Florida continues to be the most highly sought-after state for veterans and their families in the nation for three to four years running," General James "Hammer" Hartsell, the executive director of the Department of Veteran Affairs, said during the press conference.

Nuñez urged lawmakers to approve the budget plans without bureaucratic delays. She also said Florida is the most veteran-friendly state with more than 1.5 million veterans.

