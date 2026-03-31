Florida man accused of choking ex-girlfriend captured after jumping into ravine: PCSO

The Brief A Florida domestic violence suspect was captured after deputies said he fell down a ravine. Reynaldo Bryant, 38, of Jacksonville, is accused of choking his ex-girlfriend while she was driving. He is being held without bond at the Putnam County Jail.



Florida deputies captured a domestic violence suspect after they said he took off into the night and ended up in a creek located at the bottom of a 20-foot drop-off.

The backstory:

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, an ex-girlfriend of Reynaldo Bryant, 38, of Jacksonville, said she picked him up in Palatka late in the evening on March 23 to give him a ride.

She reportedly told deputies that as they drove toward Jacksonville, Bryant began asking if he could stay with her and then he tried to take control of the car and wrapped his arm around her neck, choking her.

Deputies said the victim drove to a gas station, went inside and tried to call 911.

However, according to PCSO, Bryant followed her inside the store and took her phone.

A store clerk called 911 and Bryant left.

A few hours later, deputies said the victim’s sister called 911 and said Bryant was with them at the gas station in Bostwick.

When patrol vehicles entered the gas station, deputies said Bryant took off into the night.

Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff's Office

According to PCSO, as deputies followed him, they found a cliff that dropped about 20 feet into a creek and Bryant was at the bottom, unable to move.

In bodycam video, deputies told Bryant to put up his hands and walk toward them.

He replied that he needs help and that his right leg is injured.

Fire-rescue crews went to the scene, and were seen loading him onto a backboard and carrying him out of the ravine.

Once Bryant was medically cleared at an area hospital, he was taken to the Putnam County Jail, where he is being held without bond on charges of battery by strangulation, tampering with evidence and larceny.

Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff's Office

Dig deeper:

PCSO said that there was an injunction filed for Bryant not to have any contact with the victim.

On March 27, deputies said Bryant violated that order and contacted the victim, which means he now has an additional charge of violation of conditional release.

The Source: This article was written with information posted on social media by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.



