Florida man accused of sexually abusing 2 girls during 'cuddling sessions': FCSO

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The Brief Flagler County deputies made an arrest following a 17-month investigation into allegations that two young girls were sexually abused. Investigators said Joseph Spector, 38, was taken into custody last weekend at a restaurant in Bunnell on two molestation charges. The case began after a Florida Department of Children and Families report in February 2025 led to victim interviews.



A Florida man was arrested after a 17-month investigation into allegations that he sexually abused two young girls on multiple occasions, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Joseph Spector, 38, on July 25 from evidence gathered during an investigation that began in February 2025.

Flagler County child sexual abuse

The backstory:

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation began after the Florida Department of Children and Families received a report alleging Spector had inappropriately touched a child.

A DCF investigator and a Flagler County Sheriff’s Office school resource deputy interviewed the victim at her school.

During the initial interview, the victim told investigators that Spector had inappropriately touched her breast during an incident in 2022.

The sheriff’s office said the victim later gave more details during an interview with the First Coast Child Protection Team, alleging that Spector showed her pornography, provided her alcohol and repeatedly engaged in "cuddling sessions" during which he sexually abused her.

Investigators said the victim also reported that Spector had abused her sister in a similar manner.

Detective operation

Dig deeper:

According to deputies, the second victim confirmed that similar "cuddling sessions" took place.

The second victim also reported an incident in which she said Spector masturbated next to her, investigators said.

During an operation in April 2025, detectives said Spector made statements that he was sorry for what happened, although he said he might not remember everything.

Detectives interviewed Spector again in April 2026. According to investigators, Spector denied the allegations.

When detectives confronted him with statements he allegedly made to them previously, the sheriff’s office said Spector claimed he did not remember making them and said, "I don't remember, and if it happened, I was drunk."

On July 25, detectives and deputies met Spector at a restaurant in Bunnell and arrested him, according to the sheriff’s office. He faces two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation.

Spector was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where he is being held on a $150,000 bond, according to deputies.

Sheriff statement

What they're saying:

"I commend those two brave victims, as this investigation never would have happened without their courage to speak up and come forward with what this pervert did to them," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. "From there, this case showed excellent teamwork between our Major Case Unit, the school resource deputy who took the initial report, deputies who assisted in the apprehension, and our partners at the Florida Department of Children and Families during the entire investigation to put this pervert behind bars and held accountable. I hope he goes to prison for a long time."

Reporting child abuse

What you can do:

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who is a victim of child sexual abuse, or knows someone who may be, to report it by calling 386-313-4911. Reports can also be made through the Florida Department of Children and Families Abuse Hotline at 1-800-962-2873 or through its online reporting portal here.