Animal cruelty trial: SPCA Tampa Bay faces judge in viral Waddles the pig case

The Brief A Pinellas County judge hears arguments Wednesday in a bench trial over civil animal cruelty citations against SPCA Tampa Bay. The case involves Waddles, a viral pig found with severe sunburns, overgrown hooves and open sores before moving to a Plant City rescue. SPCA Tampa Bay claims legal immunity as a licensed veterinary facility, while county officials argue clinic status does not exempt them from citation.



A Pinellas County judge will decide Wednesday whether a civil animal cruelty citation against SPCA Tampa Bay stands after a viral pig suffered severe sunburns under shelter care.

Pinellas County Bench Trial

What we know:

A non-jury bench trial begins at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Pinellas County Courthouse to resolve animal cruelty allegations involving Waddles the pig.

Pinellas County cited SPCA Tampa Bay after viral videos showed the pig suffering in the heat with severe sunburns, overgrown hooves and open sores. The shelter initially paid a $223 fine but later asked to withdraw the payment, stating leadership did not realize paying constituted an admission of guilt.

Veterinary Immunity Legal Dispute

The other side:

Lawyers for SPCA Tampa Bay argue the organization should be immune from civil animal cruelty charges because it operates as a licensed veterinary establishment. Shelter officials continue to defend their treatment, asserting Waddles arrived at their facility with pre-existing skin conditions.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: SPCA of Tampa Bay pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges after Waddles the pig found with burned skin

The county disagrees with that defense. Officials state SPCA Tampa Bay is a licensed health care clinic that employs veterinarians rather than a full veterinary practice entitled to legal immunity.

Waddles the pig displays severe skin peeling and open sores following exposure to heat and sun at the shelter facility.

Viral Pig Rescue Recovery

The backstory:

Kelly Dill, founder of Pork Butt Pastures pig rescue, filmed the original video of Waddles and brought him to her farm in Plant City. Caretakers provided immediate medical treatment to help the pig recover.

"Kelly put on a lot of ointment on him, and we fed him real good. We did his nails immediately. We did his tusks immediately and in no time at all, he was doing amazing," caretaker Connie Pavelich said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: SPCA of Tampa Bay cited after Waddles the pig found suffering with burned skin

Dill said stepping in to help was essential. "I got kind of catapulted into this. And I think it was an absolute blessing. I think that was what I was meant to do," Dill said, adding that "Animals don't have a voice. We have to speak for them."

Since the video surfaced online, Waddles has gained a massive following and inspired a cryptocurrency meme coin that surpassed $2 million in trading volume.

A viral TikTok video posted by Pork Butt Pastures shows Waddles the pig suffering from severe sunburns while in care at SPCA Tampa Bay in Largo.

Broader Animal Welfare Accountability

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how quickly the Pinellas County judge will issue a final ruling following Wednesday's bench trial.

Earlier this week, the judge denied SPCA Tampa Bay's motion to dismiss the case, clearing the path for court proceedings. Attorney Grady Irvin Jr., who represents Waddles and his supporters, emphasized the broader stakes for accountability in animal welfare.

"Can you imagine what would happen if an organization were able to say we can treat animals essentially any way we want to, and we can’t be prosecuted? Well, that would just be outrageous," Irvin said.

Waddles stands alongside another pig in his pen at Pork Butt Pastures in Plant City following his full recovery.

Shelter Regulation Future Impact

What's next:

The court decision could establish key legal standards for regulating animal welfare organizations across Florida. The ruling will clarify whether shelters employing medical staff can avoid civil citations or if animal control agencies maintain oversight power.