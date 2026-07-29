St. Pete YMCA shooting: Second suspect faces murder charge, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A second suspect was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting during a gun transaction inside a bathroom at the Childs Park YMCA in St. Petersburg last week, according to the St. Pete Police Department.
St. Pete deadly YMCA shooting
What we know:
Police said that Jeremiah Peterson, 18, of St. Pete, turned himself in on Tuesday.
Peterson faces a murder charge in connection with the shooting, which happened shortly before 2:10 p.m. at the Childs Park YMCA, located at 691 43rd St. S.
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The shooting left an 18-year-old man dead.
The backstory:
According to investigators, the victim and another 18-year-old man traveled from Clearwater to St. Pete to buy a gun. Police said they met My' Kiese Johnson, 18, and Peterson inside a YMCA bathroom to complete the sale.
Detectives said the encounter turned violent, and gunfire erupted during what investigators described as a robbery.
Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department
Johnson was shot in the face during the incident but later went to a hospital on his own for treatment, police said.
Johnson was previously arrested on a charge of murder while engaged in a robbery.
Both men are being held without bond.
Investigation, Childs Park YMCA status
What we don't know:
Police have not released the identity of the victim.
The Childs Park YMCA has not provided an update after the organization announced last week they were closing until further notice as the investigation continued.
Police have not released any additional details about the circumstances surrounding Peterson's arrest or the ongoing investigation.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the St. Petersburg Police Department.