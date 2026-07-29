St. Pete YMCA shooting: Second suspect faces murder charge, police say

article

The Brief Police arrested an 18-year-old man who turned himself in Tuesday following a deadly shooting inside a St. Petersburg YMCA bathroom. The shooting happened last week during an alleged gun transaction and robbery at the Childs Park YMCA, according to the St. Pete Police Department. Jeremiah Peterson, 18, faces a murder charge, marking the second arrest in the investigation.



A second suspect was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting during a gun transaction inside a bathroom at the Childs Park YMCA in St. Petersburg last week, according to the St. Pete Police Department.

St. Pete deadly YMCA shooting

What we know:

Police said that Jeremiah Peterson, 18, of St. Pete, turned himself in on Tuesday.

Peterson faces a murder charge in connection with the shooting, which happened shortly before 2:10 p.m. at the Childs Park YMCA, located at 691 43rd St. S.

PREVIOUS: St. Petersburg police arrest teen in fatal YMCA bathroom shooting

The shooting left an 18-year-old man dead.

The backstory:

According to investigators, the victim and another 18-year-old man traveled from Clearwater to St. Pete to buy a gun. Police said they met My' Kiese Johnson, 18, and Peterson inside a YMCA bathroom to complete the sale.

Detectives said the encounter turned violent, and gunfire erupted during what investigators described as a robbery.

Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department

Johnson was shot in the face during the incident but later went to a hospital on his own for treatment, police said.

Johnson was previously arrested on a charge of murder while engaged in a robbery.

Both men are being held without bond.

Investigation, Childs Park YMCA status

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the victim.

The Childs Park YMCA has not provided an update after the organization announced last week they were closing until further notice as the investigation continued.

Police have not released any additional details about the circumstances surrounding Peterson's arrest or the ongoing investigation.