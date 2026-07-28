Florida man accused of shooting, killing woman before setting house on fire

article

The Brief Firefighters putting out a house blaze on Ranchette Road in Lee County found the body of a severely burned woman. Authorities arrested George Beemer, 23, on charges including second-degree murder and first-degree arson after the discovery. Officials said investigators developed probable cause showing the victim was shot before the home was set on fire.



A Florida man is facing murder charges after a woman’s body was found inside a burning house.

Deadly house fire

What we know:

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, EMS went to a home on Ranchette Road after 23-year-old George Beemer reported that he was suffering from chest pain.

During the call, authorities said he was taken to an area hospital for a medical evaluation.

Investigators said shortly after EMS left, a second 911 call reported a fire at the same home.

When firefighters entered the home to put out the fire, they reportedly found the body of a severely burned, dead woman.

Emergency personnel and Lee County Sheriff's Office investigators gather outside a residence on Ranchette Road following a fatal house fire. Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office.

The Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

The Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives Investigations also initiated a parallel investigation to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

While investigating, detectives said they developed probable cause that Beemer shot the victim before intentionally setting the residence on fire.

Beemer was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, first-degree arson and abuse of a dead body.

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office walk 23-year-old George Beemer in handcuffs following his arrest in connection with a fatal shooting and arson investigation. Courtesy Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Unanswered case details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name or identity of the woman found inside the home. Officials have also not disclosed the exact sequence of events leading up to the shooting or the origin point of the blaze.

Law enforcement statement

What they're saying:

"Major crimes detectives, crime scene investigators, and our partners with the fire service immediately recognized that something wasn’t right. Their professionalism, attention to detail, and relentless investigative work ensured a swift arrest was made," stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. "My prayers remain with the victim and loved ones as they begin to process this unimaginable tragedy. They deserve answers and we will continue working tirelessly to provide them."

"This is one of the most horrific acts of violence imaginable. The cruelty in this case is beyond comprehension, and I am incredibly proud of the swift coordinated response by our deputies, fire, and EMS personnel, and major crimes detectives, whose relentless work uncovered the truth, and justice began without delay," he added.

Ongoing death investigation

What's next:

The investigation remains active. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating with the Medical Examiner’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office.