Florida man arrested in $206K luxury car insurance fraud scheme

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The Brief Investigators arrested Adam Otrok in Broward County after he allegedly created 41 fake insurance applications. Otrok reportedly attempted to steal $206,000 from an insurance company by requesting full premium refunds. Authorities confirmed he successfully obtained $44,704 in fraudulent payouts before his scheme was exposed.



A man faces up to 10 years in prison after allegedly running a massive $206,000 vehicle insurance fraud scheme across Florida, according to state officials.

Florida Insurance Fraud Arrest

What we know:

Florida Department of Financial Services Criminal Investigations Division investigators arrested Adam Otrok on Aug. 6 following a complex vehicle insurance scheme. Officials said Otrok fraudulently submitted 41 vehicle insurance applications for luxury vehicles he never owned.

Investigators revealed that Otrok used counterfeit personal identification information to submit the applications. They said he would then stop the premium payments from his bank account due to insufficient funds and demand a full refund from the insurance company before the invalid payment was detected.

Authorities confirmed he successfully stole $44,704 out of the $206,000 he attempted to defraud.

Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia announced the arrest on Monday. Otrok faces charges including organized scheme to defraud, insurance fraud, grand theft and fraudulent use of personal identification, with prosecution handled by the Broward State Attorney’s Office.

Legal Consequences Facing Suspect

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the specific names of the luxury vehicle models used in the fake applications or the names of the victimized insurance companies. It remains unconfirmed whether additional co-conspirators helped generate the fake identification details.