Florida man arrested for trading vapes to teen for pornographic content: PCSO

The Brief A St. Petersburg man has been arrested for trading vapes to a teen for pornographic content, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The two were communicating on Discord, a voice, video and text communication app. The suspect, Alexander O'Brien Schnarre is currently in the Pinellas County Jail.



A St. Pete man is behind bars after allegedly trading nicotine vapes for pornographic photos and videos of a 13-year-old girl.

The backstory:

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says that 30-year-old Alexander O'Brien Schnarre exchanged phone numbers with the victim and then bribed her with nicotine for videos and pictures of the victim performing sexual acts on herself.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives say several pornographic images of the victim and another 13-year-old victim were found on Schnarre's phone. He was communicating with the victims through a social media platform called Discord.

When detectives attempted to interview Schnarre, he became uncooperative.

Charges

13 counts of possession of child pornography

Three counts of seduction of a child using the internet or electronic device

Three counts of transmission of harmful material to a minor by electronic device

Using a child to engage in sex

Three counts of unlawful use of a two-way communications device

He is currently in the Pinellas County Jail.

