Florida man arrested for trading vapes to teen for pornographic content: PCSO

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Pete man is behind bars after allegedly trading nicotine vapes for pornographic photos and videos of a 13-year-old girl.
The backstory:
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says that 30-year-old Alexander O'Brien Schnarre exchanged phone numbers with the victim and then bribed her with nicotine for videos and pictures of the victim performing sexual acts on herself.
Detectives say several pornographic images of the victim and another 13-year-old victim were found on Schnarre's phone. He was communicating with the victims through a social media platform called Discord.
When detectives attempted to interview Schnarre, he became uncooperative.
Charges
- 13 counts of possession of child pornography
- Three counts of seduction of a child using the internet or electronic device
- Three counts of transmission of harmful material to a minor by electronic device
- Using a child to engage in sex
- Three counts of unlawful use of a two-way communications device
He is currently in the Pinellas County Jail.
