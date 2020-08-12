Florida man caught driving lawnmower on highway arrested for DUI

A man with prior DUI convictions on his record was arrested again after he was caught riding a lawnmower on a Florida highway.

The incident took place August 5 along Highway 316 in Marion County. Body camera footage released by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office shows a deputy approaching the driver, Paul Burker, a Fort McCoy resident.

In the video, when the deputy asks Burke to take a field sobriety test he responds with, "There's no sense in it because I've been drinking...just take me to jail."

Booking image for Paul Burke

Burke has had three prior DUI convictions, according to the sheriff’s office. He’s had his license suspended three times, and revoked four times, the agency said.

“Driving a lawnmower in the middle of a road where the speed limit is 55 mph is dangerous and illegal … add being drunk into the mix, it can be come fatal,” the sheriff’s office said.