Florida man convicted of 'extremely disturbing' dog beating gets maximum prison sentence
STUART, Fla. - One year after what deputies in South Florida call an "extremely disturbing" beating of a dog, a judge did not let her attacker off easy, handing down the maximum prison sentence for his crime.
The backstory:
According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, Donald Stickens was caught on camera "repeatedly strangling and punching" Stella, a 9-year-old golden retriever, in August 2024.
In an update posted on social media Friday afternoon, the sheriff's office shared a photo of Stella, saying she's doing "very well" with her owner.
As for Stickens, who was 24 at the time of the crime, a judge sentenced him to five years in prison for felony animal cruelty.
What they're saying:
In its social media post, MCSO wrote, in part:
"The Martin County Sheriff’s Office wants to be absolutely clear: we will not tolerate any form of animal cruelty, abuse, or abandonment. Every allegation will be fully investigated, and when evidence proves a crime, the abuser will be arrested and prosecuted."
