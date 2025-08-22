Expand / Collapse search

Florida man convicted of 'extremely disturbing' dog beating gets maximum prison sentence

Published  August 22, 2025 1:38pm EDT
The Brief

    • A judge sentenced Donald Stickens to five years in state prison for felony animal cruelty – the maximum allowed by law.
    • Martin County deputies say Stickens was caught on camera "repeatedly strangling and punching" Stella, a 9-year-old golden retriever, in August 2024.
    • MCSO says Stella is doing "very well" with her new owner.

STUART, Fla. - One year after what deputies in South Florida call an "extremely disturbing" beating of a dog, a judge did not let her attacker off easy, handing down the maximum prison sentence for his crime.

The backstory:

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, Donald Stickens was caught on camera "repeatedly strangling and punching" Stella, a 9-year-old golden retriever, in August 2024.

In an update posted on social media Friday afternoon, the sheriff's office shared a photo of Stella, saying she's doing "very well" with her owner.

Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office.

As for Stickens, who was 24 at the time of the crime, a judge sentenced him to five years in prison for felony animal cruelty.

Mugshot of Donald Stickens. Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office.

What they're saying:

In its social media post, MCSO wrote, in part:

"The Martin County Sheriff’s Office wants to be absolutely clear: we will not tolerate any form of animal cruelty, abuse, or abandonment. Every allegation will be fully investigated, and when evidence proves a crime, the abuser will be arrested and prosecuted."

The Source: This story was written with information from the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

