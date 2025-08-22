Florida man convicted of 'extremely disturbing' dog beating gets maximum prison sentence

The Brief A judge sentenced Donald Stickens to five years in state prison for felony animal cruelty – the maximum allowed by law. Martin County deputies say Stickens was caught on camera "repeatedly strangling and punching" Stella, a 9-year-old golden retriever, in August 2024. MCSO says Stella is doing "very well" with her new owner.



One year after what deputies in South Florida call an "extremely disturbing" beating of a dog, a judge did not let her attacker off easy, handing down the maximum prison sentence for his crime.

The backstory:

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, Donald Stickens was caught on camera "repeatedly strangling and punching" Stella, a 9-year-old golden retriever, in August 2024.

In an update posted on social media Friday afternoon, the sheriff's office shared a photo of Stella, saying she's doing "very well" with her owner.

Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office.

As for Stickens, who was 24 at the time of the crime, a judge sentenced him to five years in prison for felony animal cruelty.

Mugshot of Donald Stickens. Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office.

What they're saying:

In its social media post, MCSO wrote, in part:

"The Martin County Sheriff’s Office wants to be absolutely clear: we will not tolerate any form of animal cruelty, abuse, or abandonment. Every allegation will be fully investigated, and when evidence proves a crime, the abuser will be arrested and prosecuted."