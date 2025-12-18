St. Pete man arrested in deadly pedestrian hit-and-run crash on Gandy Boulevard: FHP

The Brief A St. Petersburg man is behind bars after troopers say he left the scene of a crash that killed a pedestrian on Gandy Boulevard Wednesday afternoon. Troopers say a sedan hit the pedestrian and the driver, John Delucchi, 51, left the scene after the crash. Delucchi was located in Plant City, where he was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving the death of a pedestrian, FHP said.



The backstory:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, John Delucchi, 51, was driving a Ford sedan westbound on Gandy Boulevard shortly before 5 p.m. when a 66-year-old man tried to cross the highway in front of oncoming traffic near 10387 Gandy Boulevard North.

Troopers said the sedan hit the man and Delucchi left the scene after the crash.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Troopers found Delucchi in Plant City, where he was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving the death of a pedestrian.