Florida man forgets to lower dump bed on truck, slams into I-75 overpass: FHP

A Florida man was not feeling the luck of the Irish on St. Patrick’s Day after troopers say he forgot to lower the dump bed on his truck and slammed into an overpass, which sheared it off.

The backstory:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 56-year-old man from Ocala was driving northbound on I-75 in Sumter County around 1:20 a.m.

Troopers say he inadvertently left the dump bed in a raised position and while passing under the CR-475 overpass, the bed struck the overpass.

The bed sheared off and got stuck under the overpass while the truck continued forward, before stopping just north of the crash site, according to FHP.

No injuries were reported.

Engineers from the Florida Department of Transportation inspected the overpass and cleared the highway around 8:15 a.m.

