Florida man accused of beheading cats, leaving heads on top of mailbox: 'Heinous'

The Brief Robert Luther III is accused of killing two cats, then placing their heads in a box that was left on top of a mailbox. Lee County deputies say evidence leading to Luther's arrest included cell phone videos showing him talking about the dead cats. Luther faces two counts of aggravated animal cruelty and two counts of aggravated stalking.



A Florida man faces felony charges after deputies say he killed two cats, then put their heads in a box that a homeowner found on top of a mailbox.

The backstory:

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, deputies got a call on Thursday, March 13, about a box with two severed cat heads left on top of a mailbox.

Deputies said they used license plate readers and other investigative technology to identify Robert Luther III, 37, as the suspect.

LCSO said investigators later discovered more evidence, including cell phone videos showing Luther mentioning and depicting the dead cats.

Luther faces two counts of aggravated animal cruelty and two counts of aggravated stalking, according to LCSO.

Mugshot of Robert Luther III. Courtesy: Lee County Jail.

What they're saying:

"Heinous violent acts, especially toward innocent animals, is beyond unacceptable and any offender will face severe consequences to the fullest extent of the law," Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. "The combined efforts of multiple units ensured this sick individual got locked behind bars before he could hurt anyone else."

