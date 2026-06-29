Florida man hiding from law enforcement following hit-and-run crash captured after calling Uber for ride: HCSO

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The Brief A Hernando County hit-and-run suspect was arrested after attempting to use a rideshare service to escape from his hiding spot in the woods. Deputies caught Emmanuel Ayala on Friday along SR 50 after he allegedly left the scene of an injury crash and ran from law enforcement. The driver noticed the massive law enforcement presence in the area and alerted authorities to the pickup location near the wood line.



A Hernando County hit-and-run suspect was captured on Friday after deputies say he called an Uber to help him escape from his hiding spot in the woods.

Law enforcement caught up with Emmanuel Ayala after a rideshare driver noticed an active police perimeter and reported the pickup location.

Hernando County crash investigation

What we know:

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Emmanuel Ayala took off on Friday after rear-ending another vehicle, causing injuries.

A member of the traffic unit said they spotted Ayala a short time later and tried to pull him over, but instead of complying with repeated commands to exit, Ayala fled before deputies could safely take him into custody.

Investigators said Ayala drove into a neighborhood west of Mobley Road, abandoned his vehicle behind a home, removed the license plate, and ran into the woods.

Deputies said they quickly established a perimeter while the Sheriff's Office Drone Unit and K-9 Unit responded to assist with the search.

Search for hit-and-run suspect

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact condition of the individuals injured in the initial rear-end crash. Officials have also not disclosed how long Ayala was hiding in the woods with his children before attempting to call a rideshare vehicle.

Rideshare driver alerts authorities

The backstory:

Ayala was identified as the registered owner of the abandoned vehicle.

Deputies said Ayala was on federal probation for resisting arrest.

While hiding in the woods, investigators said Ayala requested an Uber in an apparent attempt to leave the area unnoticed.

However, the ride share driver noticed the large law enforcement presence and active perimeter, contacted deputies, and provided the pickup location near the wood line along SR 50, according to HCSO.

Deputies responded to the area and located Ayala hiding in the woods, where he was taken into custody without further incident.

Hidden children safely returned

Big picture view:

Deputies also discovered Ayala had his two young children with him while trying to evade law enforcement.

Neither child was injured, according to HCSO and both were safely released to their mother.

Multiple criminal charges filed

What's next:

Shortly after his Ayala’s arrest, a federal judge signed a federal probation violation warrant.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office charged Ayala with fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

The Florida Highway Patrol added additional charges related to leaving the scene of a crash with injury and for endangering his children.

Ayala is being held with no bond.