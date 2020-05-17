Florida man says he's been stuck on cruise ship in Italy for 8 weeks after testing positive for COVID-19

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

This family just wants their son to come home.

A cruise ship worker says that due to positive test results for COVID-19, he’s still stuck on a cruise ship that’s docked in Italy. According to the Florida resident, he’s been waiting on the ship for about eight weeks now and doesn’t know how much longer he’ll be there.

Taylor Grimes was working at a cruise ship jewelry store when the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, WESH reports. After receiving several tests for the virus, he’s waiting for permission to leave the ship and finally return home to Winter Springs, Fla.

According to the news outlet, Grimes has been tested for the virus eight times. The first test came back positive and since then, he’s reportedly tested negative at least twice. Unfortunately, his results apparently haven’t been consistent enough for him to disembark.

Grimes must test negative for the virus twice in a row before he can go home, WESH reports.

Apparently, life on the ship isn’t all that exciting. He’s reportedly been living in a small crew cabin.

“No day is fun, but some days are better than others and then some days are just the absolute worst,” Grimes told the outlet.

His parents have big plans for him when he finally gets home. They said that they plan to have his friends and family line the road and greet him.

“His test results have been positive, positive, negative, positive, negative, positive,” Grimes’ mother, Ann, told the news outlet. He’s reportedly waiting on his most recent test results. His father told WESH that Taylor hasn’t been suffering from any symptoms of the virus.