Florida man trying to buy ‘crack’ on Craigslist arrested when undercover deputy answers ad: HCSO

Many ads on Craigslist can be overlooked, but one that stated, "New to the area, looking for ice or crack," caught the attention of an investigator in Florida and landed the man who placed it behind bars.

According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, the investigators responded to the ad, posed as a seller and set up a meeting with the individual, who has been identified as Anthony Mata.

Deputies say Mata negotiated to buy an "eight ball" of methamphetamine for $80.

After finalizing the deal, the investigator met Mata at the agreed location and when the pair exchanged money for drugs, more deputies moved in.

Anthony Mata and Stephen Hornsby mugshots. Image is courtesy of the Holmes County Sheriff's Office.

Mata was charged with the purchase of methamphetamine, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

His companion, Stephen Hornsby, was also arrested for being a principal to the purchase of methamphetamine.

