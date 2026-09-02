Florida to receive 5.7 million eggs in $3.3M settlement over producer price manipulation allegations

The Brief Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Wednesday that 5.7 million eggs will be distributed statewide following a $3.3 million settlement over allegations that egg producers manipulated market prices. State officials partnered with food banks to deliver 21 truckloads of eggs to foster families, food pantries and vulnerable residents. Investigators uncovered alleged market manipulation by egg producers that drove up grocery store prices for Florida consumers.



Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Wednesday that 5.7 million eggs will be distributed across the state as part of a $3.3 million settlement stemming from allegations that egg producers manipulated market prices.

Florida egg price manipulation settlement

What we know:

Uthmeier held a press conference in Fort Lonesome, south of Lithia, alongside Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Wilton Simpson and Feeding Florida CEO Robin Safley.

The settlement was reached as Florida worked with the U.S. Department of Justice and other states to investigate allegations that producers were manipulating egg prices.

As part of the settlement, producers will provide 5.7 million eggs for distribution in Florida. The eggs are being sent to food banks across the state and will also go to foster families and other vulnerable Floridians.

Producers also covered the costs of packaging the eggs.

Statewide food bank egg delivery

Why you should care:

The settlement resulted in 21 truckloads of eggs being delivered throughout Florida.

Safley said Feeding Florida began receiving the eggs at the end of July and early August. The organization is receiving its final truckload Wednesday.

One partnership between West Florida Foster Care Services and Feeding Tampa Bay provided about 900 dozen eggs to foster families.

Safley said the eggs are being distributed through food banks and other organizations to help families facing food insecurity.

Florida settlement funds distribution

By the numbers:

The $3.3 million settlement is the total amount awarded as part of the case.

The 5.7 million eggs represents Florida's portion of the settlement's egg distribution.

What they're saying:

Uthmeier said the allegations involved market manipulation that contributed to rising egg prices.

For Simpson, the food being provided to Floridians is more important than receiving additional settlement money for the state.

"To me, settling and being able to distribute food to our most vulnerable is much more important than a few more million dollars in state," Simpson said.

Uthmeier called the agreement a significant benefit for Florida families.

"Getting 5.7 million eggs to our most vulnerable is a big bang for the buck, it’s a big win," Uthmeier said.

Food distribution efforts

What's next:

The eggs are expected to continue being distributed through Florida's food banks and partner organizations.

Final cash allocation details

What we don't know:

Uthmeier said the exact amount of settlement money that will go directly to Florida has not yet been determined, but he expects it to be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.