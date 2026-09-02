8-foot alligator found parked in Manatee County driveway

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The Brief Allan and Sandy Hofmann found a massive alligator resting next to their vehicles after moving to Manatee County from Pennsylvania. The alligator measured 8 feet, 3 inches long and weighed between 300 and 350 pounds. Trappers and wildlife officials safely removed the reptile after Allan Hofmann called police for help.



A Pennsylvania couple walked outside to find a new guest living rent-free in their Manatee County driveway last week.

Credit: Sandra Hofmann

Florida alligator driveway surprise

What we know:

Allan and Sandy Hofmann relocated to Manatee County from Pennsylvania in March. According to the couple, one morning last week, they walked outside to find an enormous alligator resting on the pavement right beside their truck and golf cart.

Rather than crawling away, the massive creature decided to stay put in the driveway.

Credit: Sandra Hofmann

Allan said he called the police, unsure of what to do, who sent Florida Fish and Wildlife alligator trappers.

According to Sandy, the gator measured 8 feet, 3 inches long and weighed between 300 and 350 pounds.

Manatee County gator removal

What we don't know:

Authorities have not specified where the alligator was relocated after trappers removed it from the property.