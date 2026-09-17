Tampa International Airport upgrades parking garage payment technology

The Brief Tampa International Airport is upgrading its parking systems to speed up the payment process for travelers. Drivers will be able to use Apple Pay and other tap to pay methods at each of the airport's parking garages. The $6.2 million upgrade was approved by the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board.



Tampa International Airport upgraded payment systems across its economy, short-term and long-term parking garages.

Tampa International Airport parking upgrade

The backstory:

Crews are replacing 18 ticketing machines across TPA's garages with touchscreen systems. The new system allows drivers to use tap to pay or Apple Pay, but it also still has card slots and QR code readers for prepaid reservations and debit or credit cards.

The airport also added license plate scanners at the entrance of each garage.

What they're saying:

"Like a lot of garages around the city in the region have now, where it's gonna read your license plate when you come in," Joshua Gillin, the Senior Manager of Communications at TPA said. "Now, when you park in one our garages, any of our three garages short-term, long-term or economy, it will read your license plate when you come and then if you're there for less than an hour, you get an hour of parking, you can just pull up. You don't need to give it your ticket. It will read your license plate and let you out automatically."

The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board approved $6.2 million for the project late last year. Airport officials expect the upgrades to be finished next month.