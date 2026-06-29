Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old boy last seen in Cocoa
COCOA, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued early Monday morning for an 11-year-old boy who was last seen in Cocoa, and authorities are asking the public for help locating him.
Florida Missing Child Alert
What we know:
According to the Florida Missing Child Alert, Sinsira Jackson, an 11-year-old Black male, was last seen in the 1400 block of Dixon Boulevard.
Jackson is described as having black hair and brown eyes, approximately 90 pounds and 4 feet, 8 inches tall.
He was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt, jeans and a red beanie.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says the child may be with five people, identified as Isaiah Deener, Jenalise Rivera, Tristan Price, Christopher Parker and Ella Christian.
Emergency contact instructions
What you can do:
Officials are warning the public not to approach Jackson or anyone he may be with if they are located.
Instead, anyone who sees Jackson or has information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the Cocoa Police Department at 321-639-7620 or call 911 immediately.
The investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
The FDLE has not released additional information about the relationship between Jackson and the five individuals.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a Missing Child Alert released from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.