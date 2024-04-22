Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Rowan Renauld

Stream FOX 35 News:

Authorities have issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for a two-year-old boy, last seen in the vicinity of the 400th block of North Ridgewood Ave. in Edgewater, Florida.

Rowan Renauld was wearing a white shirt with "Chill Out" written on it, khaki shorts, red socks, and black Vans sneakers adorned with blue stars at the time of his disappearance.

The child may be accompanied by Robert Renauld, 29, and they could be traveling in a white 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier bearing Florida license plate number BB25IR. The vehicle is identifiable by its lack of a grill plate or hubcaps and a dent in the left rear bumper.

Authorities suspect they may be en route to the Brandon or Fort Myers area in Florida.

Rowan Renauld has blonde hair and blue eyes, stands 2 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighs approximately 28 pounds. Robert Renauld has brown hair and blue eyes, stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and has a distinguishing scar on the left side of his nose.

Anyone with information regarding Rowan Renauld or Robert Renauld's whereabouts is urged to contact local law enforcement immediately. Please contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 888-356-4774 or the Edgewater Police Department at 386-424-2000 or 911.