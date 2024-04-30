Emotional support alligator, once in the running for America’s Favorite Pet, is missing: ‘Bring my baby back’

A Pennsylvania man is pleading for the safe return of his beloved emotional support alligator named WallyGator.

In a Facebook post, Joie Henney stated that the alligator was taken from his enclosure on April 21, while the two were visiting Henney’s friends in Brunswick, Georgia.

In a separate post, Henney wrote that his pet gator was nabbed by somebody "who likes to drop alligators off into someone’s yard to terrorize them," and added that WallyGator was then taken by a trapper called by the Department of Natural Resources.

However, Storyful has not independently confirmed this claim and has reached out to both the Department of Natural Resources and Brunswick police.

In an emotional video posted on TikTok, Henney said, "We need all the help we can get to bring my baby back."

WallyGator was reportedly the visual model for the alligator in Disney+’s "Loki," and has gone viral after several public appearances over the past few years.

The emotional support reptile was even in the running to be named America’s Favorite Pet and has visited senior living facilities in the past.

In an interview in 2019, Henney said, "He’s just like a dog. He wants to be loved and petted."

According to the York Daily Record, Wally was rescued from Florida where a congregation of gators were set to be destroyed to make room for a development.

When Henney took Wally home to Pennsylvania, the young gator was just 14 months old and about 1½ feet long.

WallyGator visits a nursing home in 2019. Courtesy: SpiritTrust Lutheran

At first, he said Wally was afraid of everything. But soon, the alligator started to become relatively domesticated.

"He was like a little puppy dog," Henney said. "He would follow us around the house."

Henney, a former television host who had his own hunting and fishing show, started bringing Wally to schools and senior centers to educate people about alligators. That's when he noticed the gator appeared to have a calming presence, so he decided to have Wally registered as an emotional support animal. Henney built a 300-gallon pond in his living room for Wally and his other gator, a 2-year-old named Scrappy. He said Wally enjoys watching TV, and said his favorite movie is "The Lion King."

Though Wally has never tried to bite anyone, Henney warned that he's still a wild animal.

"They aren’t for everyone," Henney told the York Daily Record in 2019. "But what can I say, I’m not normal."

In a social media post, Henney said there is a reward for the safe return of Wally with no questions asked.

