Shooting in Tampa leaves 2 dead, suspect on the run: Police

A deadly double shooting is under investigation in Tampa.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the agency received three shotspotter calls and two 9–11 calls reporting shots fired near Nebraska and 26th Avenue at 10:30 a.m.

Police say they arrived two minutes later and found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. The officers began CPR on the victims, but both died from their injuries.

Around noon, a group of officers were focusing their attention on the parking lot of a convenience store at Nebraska and 26th Avenue.

According to police, a group of people had gathered in the area and the two victims and the suspect, who has not yet been named, were in some sort of altercation moments before the shooting.

Investigators believe there is only one suspect associated with the shooting and are working to get a description of the person by talking to witnesses and trying to get video from businesses in the area.

Around noon on Friday, TPD’s forensics unit was on the scene as well as State Attorney Suzy Lopez.

Nebraska is closed between Plymouth and 26th Avenue and police expect it to be closed for most of the afternoon.

"This is not something anyone wants to ever see in their community at 10:30 in the morning," stated TPD Public Information Officer Jonee Lewis. "It’s noon, no one wants to come around and see a crime scene in their community, so it’s unfortunate that this happened. We are definitely thinking of the victims. We’re thinking of their families. We’re thinking of all of the people that live here and, of course, our goal is to figure out what happened, who’s responsible and to get justice."

