Military K-9 who belonged to late Pasco veteran laid to rest in special ceremony

A special military K-9 who had a life full of service both on the battlefield and off was laid to rest Friday in Pasco County.

Shadow Read was more than a dog. She was a friend, a family member and a hero in the U.S. Marine Corps.

"Shadow was a bomb sniffing dog that served in Afghanistan, five tours of duty," said David Garofolo, a family friend and captain with Pasco County Fire Rescue.

Shadow belonged to Marine veteran and Purple Heart recipient Timothy Read, who died in 2023. Read adopted her in 2015 through a program. Fast-forward nine years later, Shadow lived her final moments Friday.

While they did not serve together, they were companions.

"When they say ‘man’s best friend,’ Shadow’s the epitome of it with Tim," said Garofolo.

They were even described as soul mates by family and friends, who laid Shadow to rest.

"There was a lot of love here. A lot of tears, but also a lot of love here today," said Christa Vutera, a family friend.

Pasco Fire Rescue escorted Shadow to Faithful Friends Pet Cremation in Zephyrhills, and their presence was fitting. The firefighters developed a friendship with Read, his wife Anh and Shadow, after saving their house from a fire.

"Corporal Read would come to the station," said Garofolo. "He was an adopted firefighter. It was his firehouse Station 13 in Wesley Chapel, and Shadow was with him every time."

They comforted Read’s wife as she said goodbye to yet another family member. Shadow developed cancer for a second time.

"When [Read] passed, Anh has taken care of Shadow the last year, because she beat cancer already once. And it’s been daunting for her," said Garofolo. "Really, in the last 10 days, she was told there’s going to come a point when Shadow’s gonna start suffering. So, it was made into a decision to actually put her to sleep today and let her rest peacefully. Now, she’s with her dad."

Family friends, including a Marine who served with Read, gave their final salute to Shadow.

"This dog had a special patriotic soulful connection with Tim that was just powerful," said Luis Viera, a family friend and Tampa city councilman. "Shadow brought Tim so much peace in his life…just by virtues of his injuries, suffering an IED explosion in Afghanistan, lost a limb."

Friends said Shadow was braver than them all. After 16 years, she’s at peace.

"Losing her is like losing the final living piece of Tim, so it’s heart-wrenching to have to say goodbye to her," said Vutera.

