Florida Museum of Photographic Arts opens new location in Ybor City

Located in the heart of Ybor City, the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts (FMoPA) stands as a testament to the captivating allure of visual storytelling through the lens.

"I love photography because it is a way for people to express themselves. Make people see what you see through your own eyes," said exhibition manager Sara Cannon with Florida Museum Of Photographic Arts.

Established as one of the ten exclusive photography-focused museums in the United States, FMoPA offers visitors a unique experience, celebrating the art of photography in all its diverse forms.

The museum serves as a cultural hub, showcasing a wide array of photographic styles, from classic black-and-white masterpieces to cutting-edge contemporary works. Visitors are invited to explore the rich tapestry of human experiences, cultures, and emotions captured in each frame.

With a mission to inspire, educate, and engage the community, FMoPA hosts rotating exhibitions, educational programs, and photography-related events, making it a must-visit destination for art enthusiasts and curious minds alike.

"The Icons of Black and White is our first exhibition here in our new Ybor space. All of these photographs have never been showcased before, and it's a mix of our permanent collection as well as some special loan pieces. This collection is about 60 vintage photographs of some of the most renowned photographers in the world," shared Cannon.

At FMoPA, visitors embark on a visual odyssey through carefully curated exhibitions that highlight the creativity and skill of photographers from around the world.

The museum showcases photography as a central art medium.

The museum’s commitment to education is evident through its diverse range of programs, including photography workshops, lectures, and interactive sessions designed to nurture budding photographers and foster a deeper appreciation for the art form. From seasoned professionals to amateurs, the museum provides a platform for all to explore their passion for photography.

With its innovative exhibits and educational initiatives, the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts continues to inspire and enrich the cultural landscape of the Tampa Bay area.

"I just hope every time someone comes here they learn something that they didn't before," said Cannon. "So I invite people to come in and look at this amazing photography and all of these great artists that they might not have the opportunity to look anywhere else and just appreciate photography as a central art medium."

For more information, click here.