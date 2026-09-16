Florida non-profit races against time to distribute $1M in medical equipment

The Brief More than $1 million in Winter Haven medical supplies intended for disaster relief are trapped in storage units as expiration dates approach. A Polk County native founded the Ssubi Foundation to collect donated hospital equipment and deliver humanitarian aid across the globe. Strict international import regulations currently block shipments to South America, prompting an urgent search for local partners to distribute supplies.



A Polk County native is racing to find new distribution partners before more than $1 million in donated medical supplies sit in storage units and expire.

Winter Haven Medical Supplies Trapped

What we know:

Boxes filled with hospital supplies and emergency equipment currently fill storage units across Winter Haven and Miami.

Ssubi Foundation founder Laura Luxemburg, who grew up in Polk County, collected more than $1 million worth of supplies from hospitals for disaster relief efforts.

The materials were bound for Venezuela and Colombia, but an organization there blocked entry due to rules requiring a 12- to 18-month window before expiration dates. Foreign countries updated these regulations to guarantee receiving usable items rather than trash, marking the first time Luxemburg encountered this issue.

While Luxemburg donated some items to nursing and vocational schools, the institutions cannot accept the entire stockpile. Storage units remain full of hospital items that must go to a charitable group so humanitarian aid does not go to waste.

Ssubi Foundation Global Mission

What they're saying:

Luxemburg, who leads the California-based non-profit, emphasized the urgency of placing the equipment before it expires.

She urged community members and regional groups to collaborate on humanitarian aid.

"Some people think I'm crazy and ask why I don't do something else. But if you have the opportunity and the ability to help in any way—if you know somebody, or you can collect supplies, or help in your own neighborhood—it doesn't have to be international. I think until we can all come together and help each other, this world is not going to heal," Luxemburg said.

Polk County Disaster Relief Search

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed which small organizations will step in to distribute the remaining medical gear.

The exact deadline before the supplies pass the required expiration window has not been disclosed.

Florida Storage Unit Options

What you can do:

Small organizations with distribution connections capable of routing disaster relief supplies can step forward to help. Those that are interested in helping can reach Luxemburg by email at ssubihut@gmail.com.