Pinellas County deputies arrest 15 men in Operation Cyber Shield, cracking down on child sex crimes

The Brief The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrested 15 men during "Operation Cyber Shield," an undercover sting targeting child sex crimes. Authorities reported suspects targeted children as young as 4 years old. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri warned that child pornography cases have skyrocketed, with over 200 arrests made in the area over the past year.



The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrested 15 men during a multi-day undercover operation cracking down on child sex crimes.

Child exploitation sting

What we know:

Detectives arrested 15 men over the last few days in a multi-day undercover operation called "Operation Cyber Shield," according to Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

These men face 25 different charges between them, including traveling to meet a minor for sex and solicitation of a minor.

Specific cases announced

Dig deeper:

Specific suspects named by authorities include Juan Morales Tol. The sheriff described him as a Guatemalan national who reentered the U.S. illegally after being deported in 2018 and is claiming asylum while proceedings are pending. He explained Morales Tol traveled from Palmetto to Pinellas County to meet a 14-year-old for sex and had child porn on his cell phone.

He said that Gregory McKinney traveled from St. Petersburg to meet a 7-year-old child for sex after negotiating with an undercover detective posing as the child's father.

The sheriff explained that Robert Schwierking, of Palm Harbor, arrived at a hotel on U.S. Highway 19 after agreeing to have sex with and photograph children aged 4 and 7.

Meanwhile, the sheriff then announced Michael Rosen's charges. He said he is a Tarpon Springs lawyer practicing family and personal injury law in Tampa. He said he agreed to meet a 14-year-old child for sex.

Skyrocketing regional child exploitation

By the numbers:

Sheriff Gualtieri warned that the number of child pornography cases has skyrocketed over the years, calling the transmission and viewing of child pornography rampant.

"There are just simply way too many sick people among us who want to view children, kids who are 4,5,6 years old," he said. "They want to view each kid sexualized."

In the last year alone, deputies have arrested 200 different people on child pornography charges in Pinellas County. Those cases involved 1,400 counts of orchestrating child pornography.

Unanswered questions in ongoing case

What we don't know:

Sheriff Gualtieri did not reveal the specific messaging apps or digital platforms the suspects used to arrange the meetings.

The current status of the pending asylum proceedings for Juan Morales Tol has not been released.