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Florida owl gets stuck between tree trunks, Pasco County Fire Rescue crew swoops in to save bird

By  and Yara Hamway
Storyful
Pasco County
Published June 2, 2026 10:06 AM EDT
Published June 2, 2026 10:06 AM EDT
Owl rescued from tree in Pasco County
Owl rescued from tree in Pasco County

Owl rescued from tree in Pasco County

A Pasco County Fire Rescue crew was able to swoop in and rescue an owl that got stuck between two tree trunks.

The Brief

    • Firefighters completed a unique owl rescue in Wesley Chapel after the bird became stuck between two tree trunks.
    • First responders safely freed the trapped bird without any injuries, allowing it to fly away immediately.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - Pasco County Fire Rescue saved a trapped owl after the bird became wedged tightly between two tree trunks.

Wesley Chapel animal rescue

What we know:

A Pasco County Fire Rescue crew responded to a call regarding an owl stuck between two tree trunks in the Lexington Oaks neighborhood of Wesley Chapel. Firefighters used a gentle approach to free the bird safely from the tight space.

The fire department released a statement noting their crews freed the animal without any lingering injuries. The department shared, "With gentle hands and a whole lot of heart, our firefighters were able to safely free the owl who quickly flew off unharmed, no worse for wear and hopefully a little wiser."

Pasco County emergency response

What we don't know:

It remains unknown how long the bird was trapped before someone spotted it and called for help.

The Source: Information for this story was collected from Storyful and Pasco County Fire Rescue.

Pasco CountyPets and Animals