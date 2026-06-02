Florida owl gets stuck between tree trunks, Pasco County Fire Rescue crew swoops in to save bird

The Brief Firefighters completed a unique owl rescue in Wesley Chapel after the bird became stuck between two tree trunks. First responders safely freed the trapped bird without any injuries, allowing it to fly away immediately.



Pasco County Fire Rescue saved a trapped owl after the bird became wedged tightly between two tree trunks.

Wesley Chapel animal rescue

What we know:

A Pasco County Fire Rescue crew responded to a call regarding an owl stuck between two tree trunks in the Lexington Oaks neighborhood of Wesley Chapel. Firefighters used a gentle approach to free the bird safely from the tight space.

The fire department released a statement noting their crews freed the animal without any lingering injuries. The department shared, "With gentle hands and a whole lot of heart, our firefighters were able to safely free the owl who quickly flew off unharmed, no worse for wear and hopefully a little wiser."

Pasco County emergency response

What we don't know:

It remains unknown how long the bird was trapped before someone spotted it and called for help.