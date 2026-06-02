Florida owl gets stuck between tree trunks, Pasco County Fire Rescue crew swoops in to save bird
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - Pasco County Fire Rescue saved a trapped owl after the bird became wedged tightly between two tree trunks.
Wesley Chapel animal rescue
What we know:
A Pasco County Fire Rescue crew responded to a call regarding an owl stuck between two tree trunks in the Lexington Oaks neighborhood of Wesley Chapel. Firefighters used a gentle approach to free the bird safely from the tight space.
The fire department released a statement noting their crews freed the animal without any lingering injuries. The department shared, "With gentle hands and a whole lot of heart, our firefighters were able to safely free the owl who quickly flew off unharmed, no worse for wear and hopefully a little wiser."
Pasco County emergency response
What we don't know:
It remains unknown how long the bird was trapped before someone spotted it and called for help.
The Source: Information for this story was collected from Storyful and Pasco County Fire Rescue.