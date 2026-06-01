Hillsborough County business owner used mail fraud scheme to buy $1.6M house, indictment says

The Brief A federal mail fraud indictment alleges a Hillsborough County business owner used investor money to secure a mortgage on a $1.6 million home. Authorities are looking into prior bankruptcy cases and a state investigation into Brandon Dutch Mendenhall's real estate business. If convicted, Mendenhall faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.



A Hillsborough County business owner faces up to 20 years in federal prison after a federal mail fraud indictment said he allegedly used investor money to get a mortgage to buy a $1.6 million home.

U.S. Attorney Gregory Kehoe announced the charge against Brandon Dutch Mendenhall, 46, during a press conference Monday.

Hillsborough County mail fraud indictment

What we know:

Federal investigators said Mendenhall operated RAD Diversified, where he reportedly asked people for money to invest in real estate opportunities while promising a profit.

"Those promises on lofty returns were false," Kehoe said.

Officials said Mendenhall successfully obtained a mortgage loan for a $1.6 million home on Clarksdale Lane by "over-inflating" his personal income, according to the federal indictment filed last Wednesday.

Kehoe said Mendenhall claimed business operating accounts for some of his investment funds were his personal income because he owned the companies.

"Contrary to Mendenhall’s claim, the deposits in these accounts consisted of investor money and other rental income. Again, these accounts were not Mendenhall's personal bank accounts," Kehoe said.

Because the mortgage closing documents were mailed to a title company in the Middle District of Florida, federal prosecutors filed a mail fraud indictment.

Florida investor background

The backstory:

Last summer, the Florida attorney general announced RAD Diversified was under investigation.

A review of online court records also shows bankruptcy cases tied to Mendenhall, something Kehoe mentioned during Monday’s press conference.

"Again, let me emphasize to you, this is one chapter in a larger chapter that's under investigation," Kehoe said.

Federal investigation details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed how many individual investors were impacted by the scheme or the total amount of money allegedly diverted by Mendenhall.

They also haven't released when Mendenhall will next appear in federal court or if additional individuals will face charges in connection with the operation.

Defense response pending

The other side:

FOX 13 reached out to attorneys listed in online court documents related to Mendenhall’s case but has not heard back yet.

Victim resources

What you can do:

The FBI created a dedicated link for anyone who believes they may be a victim involved in this case.

Click here for more information.

The case's future

What's next:

Mendenhall faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.